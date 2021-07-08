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Mirror: Miami Building Collapse _ What the Media ISN'T Telling You!!
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142 views • July 08, 2021
They are now saying that the Condos in Miami are used for climate change. The information is real. MiamiDade.gov. Energy on building energy efficiency from solar panels and other renewable sources. 866,000 units the government wants to take over. Hedge funds will most likely buy these properties and with high cost rentals. Public funding in the form of grants will be made available
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