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Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid
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30 views • October 23, 2020
Who is Bill Gates? What ideology is driving this quest for control? Control over every aspect of our daily lives, from where we go, to who we meet, to what we buy and what we do. And what is the end goal of this quest?
source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igx86PoU7v8
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igx86PoU7v8
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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