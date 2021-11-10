MIT Scientist on Criticizing COVID Vaccines: You Have to be Careful Because You Could be Eliminated

— Dr. Retsef Levi is a professor at MIT Sloan School of Management. He was one of the featured speakers last week in Washington D.C. during Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable Discussion on COVID-19 Vaccine mandates.



Dr. Levi is pro-vaccine, and has an impressive bio as a "mainstream" scientist and professor at MIT Sloan School of Management.



He stated:



"I'm not an anti-vaxxer. I'm not a Republican, I'm not a Democrat.



I just happen to be a scientist that challenges the current narrative that dominates public health policies around the world and in the U.S. and in Israel.



I can tell you that I know many mainstream scientists and medical professionals, who similar to me, think that the current narrative is extreme and wrong.



But very few of them are willing to speak up.



https://t.me/bannedvid