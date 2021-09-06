© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Monopoly An overview of the Great Reset
Follow
1
Share
Report
181 views • September 06, 2021
The video everyone needs to watch. How the 1% operate in our fragile world and their plans for our future - The Great Reset.
Watch, weep, but make sure to fight, it may be your last chance.
NOT my video it's by Covid Lie at https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YsAV2oHyqNNJ/
My channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vbkJjKEFEDS4/
Archived from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsUYXm2_Mjc&;t=18s
Watch, weep, but make sure to fight, it may be your last chance.
NOT my video it's by Covid Lie at https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YsAV2oHyqNNJ/
My channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vbkJjKEFEDS4/
Archived from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsUYXm2_Mjc&;t=18s
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.