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Duchess Camilla shocked at Biden breaking wind! Too much C02 at the COP26 meeting! :-)
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212 views • November 09, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBzrg_FuvVs
During the COP26 summit, US President Joe Biden allegedly broke wind during a conversation with Camilla Parker-Bowles, which Sky News contributor Graham Richardson described as “disgraceful”.
During the COP26 summit, US President Joe Biden allegedly broke wind during a conversation with Camilla Parker-Bowles, which Sky News contributor Graham Richardson described as “disgraceful”.
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