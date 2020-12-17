New World Next Year 2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This year:
Media Monarchy’s 2020 Story: The Maskerade Is Weaponized By the Scamdemic
https://bit.ly/37r9FK8
Guardian Story Photo Reminds Us Gitmo Prisoners Forced to Wear Masks
https://bit.ly/38fGys8
Guantánamo Bay: 14 Years of Injustice (Jun. 5, 2013) // Fighting “Terrorism” With Torture (Apr. 12, 2003)
https://bit.ly/3p285V0
Scamdemic Lockdowns Just the Latest Use of Time-Tested Psych Warfare Techniques, From the Cold War to the War Of Terror
https://bit.ly/3p3sEAn
Corbett Report’s 2020 Story: The End of the Internet (as we knew it)
The Library of Alexandria is on Fire
https://bit.ly/2LISjzU
Media Monarchy’s Trend Prediction for 2021: Scamdemic Paves the Way for Smart Gridification
Techsperts Propose Driverless Highway
https://bit.ly/3r3HIzw
The "Possible Problems" with #V2X, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication
https://bit.ly/37qejrC
#FCC Opens up the 5.9 GHz Band for #WiFi and #Automotive Applications
https://bit.ly/37ohMqK
SKYA21043 is a highly-integrated, 5 GHz FEM for high-power automotive #V2V and #V2X applications.
https://bit.ly/3r5PtF5
Coronavirus Pandemic Paving the Way for Drone Delivery Services
https://bit.ly/3rc9wlF
Welcome to Your Driverless Future!
https://bit.ly/3r7rpBN
Corbett Report’s Trend Prediction for 2021: The People’s Reset
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)