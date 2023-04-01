And We Know 3.31.2023 Day of RECKONING Trump Indictment, April [A], Maps, guns and Disinformation! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





March 31, 2023





Many are making predictions since the indictment landed yesterday. It is amazing how many seem to know the future. We can only work together to unlock the MAP that gives us information on what is really going on. Could it be the arrest opens the doors to more? We will see this and the Trans agenda, Cyber attack talk, Austria big move, and some info from the INTEL BOARD.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

There’s an insurrection happening at the Nashville Capitol. Gun control activists are shouting “Do your Job” https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/41936





Austrian PMs walk away from Zelenskyy speech https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/41935





JUST IN - Trump statement: "This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history." https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12857





Kash Patel discusses the indictment of President Trump with John Solomon. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12858





Assuming you know MKUltra is real… consider this: https://t.me/c/1716023008/168599





Miscarriages up 300% Neurological issues up 1000% These figures are staggering. Absolutly mind blowing. https://t.me/c/1716023008/168568





Putin speech ..amazing https://t.me/ScottyMar10/920





Video posted by Dan Scavino on Twitter🇺🇸https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/17566





Attorney General @JeffLandry's opening statement on Missouri v. Biden and the US Government's censorship industrial complex: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6889

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fncm6-3.31.23-day-of-reckoning-trump-indictment-april-a-maps-guns-and-disinformat.html

===================================

O'keefe Media Group





March 31, 2023





A citizen journalist in Wisconsin has followed up on an OMG news investigation by testing publicly available data which showed residents in his state making a high volume of contributions. Residents interviewed in the footage denied knowledge of frequent donations made in their name.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpBJPHUoFKo