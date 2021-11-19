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Attorney Bryan Blehm at migrant child facility south of Tucson part 1
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106 views • November 19, 2021
Facility is located at 4550 E Los Reales road Near Tucson international airport.
Credit is given to pigs under pressure for first filming outside the facility: https://youtu.be/Zd_ubNTzX8U
Yes it really is a facility specifically for children: https://tucson.com/news/local/new-details-emerge-on-tucson-facility-to-house-migrants/article_c6ebc97f-07c2-50d4-9e3f-8b66557728bf.html
and the employees apparently don't have to do background checks https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-waives-fbi-checks-caregivers-migrant-facilities-76724675
Please spread the word and keep an eye out for these facilities in your own community.
Credit is given to pigs under pressure for first filming outside the facility: https://youtu.be/Zd_ubNTzX8U
Yes it really is a facility specifically for children: https://tucson.com/news/local/new-details-emerge-on-tucson-facility-to-house-migrants/article_c6ebc97f-07c2-50d4-9e3f-8b66557728bf.html
and the employees apparently don't have to do background checks https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-waives-fbi-checks-caregivers-migrant-facilities-76724675
Please spread the word and keep an eye out for these facilities in your own community.
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