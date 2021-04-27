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You Have Been Deceived! The Real Molech Ritual - Passing Through The Fire
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90 views • April 27, 2021
Lies have been spread to convince you to ignore what the true ritual of molech is - the passing of one's children through the fire.
We will look at the evidence and dismiss the claim that has lead astray the prayers of many - the hiding of the truth in plain sight!
God bless.
We will look at the evidence and dismiss the claim that has lead astray the prayers of many - the hiding of the truth in plain sight!
God bless.
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