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Too many coronavirus aid dollars are going into savings accounts, I say, GREAT, Generational Wealth
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59 views • August 10, 2020
#Stimulus #DonaldTrump #Congress #GenerationalWealth #GOP #Democrats #Savings
On Thursday, when the Department of Commerce reported an estimated annualized loss of 32.9% for the second quarter’s GDP growth, it was the worst number that the United States had seen since GDP accounting began in the 1930s. The agency also provided a supplemental table that explained what happened to total personal income for all people taken together. The table contains the essence of the challenge Congress faces in coming up with an aid package that both assists struggling households and gives a shot in the arm to a coronavirus-stricken economy.
Archived source: http://archive.ph/siwZW
Youtube: youtu.be/JyzKjyG84Fw
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/bniKJeQtf5YK/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vhntv
Brighteon: brighteon.com/daf2fa64-1236-411e-9019-d605c467435f
On Thursday, when the Department of Commerce reported an estimated annualized loss of 32.9% for the second quarter’s GDP growth, it was the worst number that the United States had seen since GDP accounting began in the 1930s. The agency also provided a supplemental table that explained what happened to total personal income for all people taken together. The table contains the essence of the challenge Congress faces in coming up with an aid package that both assists struggling households and gives a shot in the arm to a coronavirus-stricken economy.
Archived source: http://archive.ph/siwZW
Youtube: youtu.be/JyzKjyG84Fw
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/bniKJeQtf5YK/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vhntv
Brighteon: brighteon.com/daf2fa64-1236-411e-9019-d605c467435f
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