Goji Berry Cookies





1/4 cup HRS Organic Goji Berries

1/2 cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

3 tablespoons GB Organic Raw Cacao Nibs

2 tablespoons GB Organic Hulled Hemp Seed

1 egg

1 cup sprouted whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon ground flax seed

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup chopped walnuts





Preparation

In a bowl, beat sugar, oil, and egg with a whisk. Add remaining ingredients until well blended.

Line cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper and drop a spoonful of the mixture 2 inches apart.

Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until cookies are set on the edges.

Let it cool for 15-20 minutes before serving or store it in a tight container.









