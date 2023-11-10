Create New Account
Goji Berry Cookies
21 views
Published 13 hours ago

Goji Berry Cookies


1/4 cup HRS Organic Goji Berries 

1/2 cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

3 tablespoons GB Organic Raw Cacao Nibs

2 tablespoons GB Organic Hulled Hemp Seed

1 egg

1 cup sprouted whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon ground flax seed

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup chopped walnuts


Preparation

In a bowl, beat sugar, oil, and egg with a whisk. Add remaining ingredients until well blended.
Line cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper and drop a spoonful of the mixture 2 inches apart.
Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until cookies are set on the edges.
Let it cool for 15-20 minutes before serving or store it in a tight container.



Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


food ingredients recipe superfood health food cooking

