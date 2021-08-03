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Covid Vaccine Truths Ratchet Up - Browne Report 8.3
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82 views • August 03, 2021
Covid Vaccine Truths Ratchet Up - Browne Report 8.3
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6109637732ec782702caebbf
Bowne Report
The British government is now warning that mutations from covid could potentially wipe out 2.6 Billion people. On the heels of the successful soft kill genocide, regardless that the numbers are nowhere what they appear to be. Eugenicists like Bill Gates are beside themselves with psychotic glee as the potential to ratchet up the fear and loathing seems to be limitless. While the Democrats and Joe Biden continue to slow walk a subtle Declaration of War against the shining city on the hill and its citizens.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6109637732ec782702caebbf
Bowne Report
The British government is now warning that mutations from covid could potentially wipe out 2.6 Billion people. On the heels of the successful soft kill genocide, regardless that the numbers are nowhere what they appear to be. Eugenicists like Bill Gates are beside themselves with psychotic glee as the potential to ratchet up the fear and loathing seems to be limitless. While the Democrats and Joe Biden continue to slow walk a subtle Declaration of War against the shining city on the hill and its citizens.
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