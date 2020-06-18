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Top Communist Jew: Ronnie Kasrils: What is this at the house of a Treasonous Jew?
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68 views • June 18, 2020
After the Communist Bolshevik Jew, Ronnie Kasrils had finished speaking, in January 2020, my friend and I had some coffee in the garden. While we were having coffee, I spotted something really odd on the back of the house. I went to take a photo of what I saw.
In this video, you will see what I saw.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
In this video, you will see what I saw.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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