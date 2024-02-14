He Saves Us Because He Gets Us

2 short videos. One from superbowl and one by true believer in Jesus Christ. First one is woke and promotes come as you are and stay as you are. Second shows true faith with repentance as lives that are transformed by the cross of Christ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.