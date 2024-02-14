Create New Account
He Saves Us Because He Gets Us
end of days
2 short videos. One from superbowl and one by true believer in Jesus Christ. First one is woke and promotes come as you are and stay as you are. Second shows true faith with repentance as lives that are transformed by the cross of Christ 

Keywords
deceptionfaithsuperbowlbeliefwokenesshe gets ussaving knowledge

