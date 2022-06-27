FLASHBACK: Meet Edward Bernays (2008)

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The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-033-meet-edward-bernays/
FROM 2008: You've heard of his uncle Sigmund, so how come you've never heard of him? This week, we dish the dirt on Freud's American nephew, the man who literally wrote the book on propaganda, and paved the way for women's smoking, fluoride poisoning our water supply and the invasion of Guatemala, among other masterful acts of PR.