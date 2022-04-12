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China Creates Hell On Earth As Globalists Admire and Love The Power
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240 views • April 12, 2022
The Communists in China are using Covid as an excuse to persecute the Chinese people in Shanghai. The truth is, this has nothing to do with being sick. This type of power over you is what the globalists dream of. This video will fire you up.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Tucker on what is happening in China
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303652642001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Tucker on what is happening in China
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303652642001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
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