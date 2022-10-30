NEW ZEALAND FUNERAL DIRECTOR TELLS THE TRUTH ABOUT THE DEATHS CAUSED BY THE CONVID-19 JABS

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A New Zealand funeral director/embalmer reveals how the "safe and effective" CONvid-19 vaccines are wreaking havoc. 💉💉💉
You can check out the first round of Pfizer vaccine side effects documents (that they were forced by a court order in the USA to release) here: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System: https://vaers.hhs.gov/
UK's Yellow Card Scheme - Vaccine injury/death reporting system: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mr. K F - Never Give Up
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/