Isochronic: 852 Hz Sound Healing - DNA Activation & Intuitive Awakening Frequency w/ Affirmations

This video is provided for educational purposes only. Sound frequencies work with your body's natural biological rhythms to support healing and balance. You are encouraged to do your own research and use your own judgment regarding which frequencies to use, how often, and how long to apply them. Results vary individually. Some users may experience temporary detoxification responses—headaches, fatigue, or digestive changes—as the body releases stored toxins. To support this process, prioritize hydration, rest, grounding, and warm Epson salt baths. Always listen to your body.





Time Stamps for Affirmation Statements by Frequency Pairing

0:00 852 Hz + 2 Hz (Delta Waves: Subconscious Reprogramming)

"My DNA awakens to its divine blueprint. All limiting imprints from past traumas dissolve, and my cells resonate with infinite vitality."





3:00 852 Hz + 4 Hz (Theta-Delta Bridge: Ancestral DNA Repair)

"I release generational wounds encoded in my epigenome. My biology remembers only wholeness, aligned with cosmic order."





6:00 852 Hz + 7.83 Hz (Schumann Resonance: Biofield-Grounding)

"My third eye syncs with Earth's heartbeat. EMF pollution transmutes into coherent light, restoring my natural electromagnetic shield."





9:00 852 Hz + 10 Hz (Alpha Waves: Clarity & Neuroplasticity)

"My mind is a conduit of divine wisdom. I perceive beyond illusions, and my thoughts manifest with effortless precision."





12:00 852 Hz + 12 Hz (Alpha-Theta Transition: Psychic Activation)

"My third eye sees through dimensions. I trust my inner vision, and my intuition guides me beyond time and space."





15:00 852 Hz + 40 Hz (Gamma Waves: Quantum DNA Coherence)

"I am a sovereign being of light. Every cell vibrates with cosmic intelligence, free from synthetic interference."





For more information on the benefits of 852 Hz paired with these other frequencies see https://thelivingarts.xyz///852-hz-affirmations





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