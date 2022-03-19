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Last year Canadian Dr. Darrell Wolfe warned to be prepared for what was coming in Fall. Eventually there will be no heat, food or shopping year-round. And that includes work income as well. Looks like he wasn't wrong...
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/dr-darrell-wolfe-we-must-prepare-for-what-is-coming/
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