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HERZKRANKE WIRD VON KARDIOLOGEN RAUSGESCHMISSEN WEIL SIE KEINEN PCR-"-TEST" MACHEN WILL! SIE HATTE EINE IMPFBEFREIUNG UND MASKEN-ATTEST! DER ARZT HELGE ALEXY BEHANDELTE SIE DENNOCH NICHT
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HERZKRANKE WIRD VON KARDIOLOGEN RAUSGESCHMISSEN WEIL SIE KEINEN PCR-"-TEST" MACHEN WILL! SIE HATTE EINE IMPFBEFREIUNG UND MASKEN-ATTEST! DER ARZT HELGE ALEXY BEHANDELTE SIE DENNOCH NICHT UND SETZTE SIE DANN VOR DIE TÜR! SIE SOLLE DOCH IN DIE NOTAUFNAHME GEHEN!
🚨‼️🚨 BITTE TEILEN! DAS IST EIN SKANDAL!
PRAXIS: https://www.kardiologie-bremen.com/unser-team/
HELGE ALEXY https://hamburg.bwkrankenhaus.de/startseite/kliniken/innere-medizin/kardiologie.html
DER ARZT HAT ÜBER PCR VERÖFFENTLICHT: https://www.pcronline.com/Physicians/Helge-Alexy
https://www.pinterest.de/Helge_Alexy/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ72o05eM8ZhqTvwf8Gs-SA
❗️TEILEN❗️
FOLGEN 👉🏽 T.ME/WEGGESPRITZT
TELEGRAM ZENSURFREI https://webk.telegram.org/
🚨‼️🚨 BITTE TEILEN! DAS IST EIN SKANDAL!
PRAXIS: https://www.kardiologie-bremen.com/unser-team/
HELGE ALEXY https://hamburg.bwkrankenhaus.de/startseite/kliniken/innere-medizin/kardiologie.html
DER ARZT HAT ÜBER PCR VERÖFFENTLICHT: https://www.pcronline.com/Physicians/Helge-Alexy
https://www.pinterest.de/Helge_Alexy/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ72o05eM8ZhqTvwf8Gs-SA
❗️TEILEN❗️
FOLGEN 👉🏽 T.ME/WEGGESPRITZT
TELEGRAM ZENSURFREI https://webk.telegram.org/
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