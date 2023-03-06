Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New World Order is Coming
34 views
channel image
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 13 hours ago |

Like a large ship speeding toward the dock….nothing will stop it now.  It is too late to do anything but pray and prepare.  We have done it too ourselves.  We have mocked God.  Thumbed our nose at God.  Flipped God off and now we ask Where is He?  As stated in our “Sign of the Times”  We have Aborted and murdered millions of children.  We have allowed children to become sex slaves. We have allowed gender to be fluid.  We have given over to debase and sick immoral wickedness and we applaud it and parade it down our streets.  We have allowed all of this and now we wonder “where is God?” 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket