The New World Order is Coming

Like a large ship speeding toward the dock….nothing will stop it now. It is too late to do anything but pray and prepare. We have done it too ourselves. We have mocked God. Thumbed our nose at God. Flipped God off and now we ask Where is He? As stated in our “Sign of the Times” We have Aborted and murdered millions of children. We have allowed children to become sex slaves. We have allowed gender to be fluid. We have given over to debase and sick immoral wickedness and we applaud it and parade it down our streets. We have allowed all of this and now we wonder “where is God?”

