Memory-Holed

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The DC/White House Riots Of 2020
* Our leaders just want to keep opponents silenced.
* Feds raid home of former Trump DOJ official: Assistant AG Jeff Clark.
* Dems and Stalinist Jan. 6 committee are targeting political opponents in an election year.
* They use the FBI as a political weapon.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 June 2022