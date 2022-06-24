Memory-Holed

43 views • June 24, 2022

The full version of this segment is linked below.

* They use the FBI as a political weapon.

* Dems and Stalinist Jan. 6 committee are targeting political opponents in an election year.

* Our leaders just want to keep opponents silenced.

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