My catch-up with Meow Meow MVI_1969

Another encounter with 19-or-so-year-old Meow Meow, who seeks me out when I
call in to our dear friends of many decades, Kim and Rita. Rita, who arrived
home shortly after this video, insisted that I stay and eat dinner, for the
second night in a row. They are exceptionally generous low income people, who
love God, love JK and me, loved Cadbury, and love cats in general.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.