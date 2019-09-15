© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS REALITY ONLY EXISTS IN YOUR MIND
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • September 15, 2019
I know it may all SEEM REAL, but we have been programmed out of the State of Grace in early childhood. Neuroscience knows we are taught to assemble reality through a very small amount of bits of information out of the huge swirling ocean which surrounds us. And reject anything that contradicts this.
Check Dr. Bruce Lipton out.
Check Dr. Bruce Lipton out.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.