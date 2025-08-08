BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
JAMES CARVILLE FORCED TO APOLOGIZE AFTER TRUMP THREATENS TO SUE 📜 OVER FALSE EPSTEIN ACCUSATION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
71 views • 1 day ago

James Carville forced to apologize to Melania Trump after lawyers threaten him with a defamation lawsuit over recent comments made on the Politicon show trying to claim that the FIrst Lady was connected closely to Jeffrey Epstein --- apparently not realizing the irony given accusations made against his former boss Bill Clinton. Meanwhile, Carville continues to lash out over the future of the Democrat Party, Donald Trump, politics, and the 2028 Election.


BECOME A CHANNEL MEMBER (Access to Member Block + Exclusive Content): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1Pugmxopj1EQ7XAO7Tg4g/join


SUPPORT MY CHANNEL

Donate (PayPal Accessible): https://streamlabs.com/vincedaotv/tip

Cashapp: https://cash.app/$thevincedao

Venmo: thevincedao


FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheVinceDao

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thevincedao

X: https://twitter.com/VinceDaoTV

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vincedaotv

Personal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vinny.the.kidd/

Snapchat: vinnythekid7


#vincedao #vincedaotv


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5PY6SDxduE

melania trumppresident donald john trumpjames carvilleepstein accusation flip flopthreat of lawsuit
