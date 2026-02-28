Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sister Is Literally In Control Of All The FBI Computer Systems, Including National Security & Epstein Files!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s SISTERS
Ghislaine Maxwell's Sisters are Literally In Control Of All The FBI Computer Systems, Including National Security & Epstein Files.
Christine Maxwell co-founded Chiliad, providing data-mining software to the FBI's counterterrorism warehouse post-9/11, enabling searches across agencies like CIA and NSA.
Isabel Maxwell led Israeli firms Commtouch and iCognito, with board roles at Peres Center for Peace and Israel Venture Network.
Isabel Maxwell is employed by the World Economic Forum as a ‘Technology Pioneer’.
https://citizenwatchreport.com/ghislaine-maxwells-sister-is-literally-in-control-of-all-the-fbi-computer-systems-including-national-security-epstein-files/
Thanks to John M for Link
Christ is KING!