This is MADNESS: The U.S. tested its Latest Thermonuclear Missile amid Iran's SHOCKING announcement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has rapidly deteriorated. A few hours ago, a Thai oil tanker tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iran's consent. As a result, this ship was completely destroyed by Iranian missiles and maritime drones. Earlier, Tehran officially stated that only ships from Russia, China, India, Iraq and Pakistan can use the Strait of Hormuz. According to Tehran, these countries are Iran's friends and immune to any restrictions in the region. .................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!