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ELECTION FLIP-FLOP: PRO-VAX TURNED ANTI-VAX?
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154 views • September 21, 2020
ELECTION FLIP-FLOP: PRO-VAX TURNED ANTI-VAX?
In a shocking turn of events, most recent reports coming out of mainstream news are now cowering away from the #Covid19 vaccine, expected to be released in November, according to President Trump. Doctors, politicians, and news anchors are all questioning the safety of the vaccine, and Del is here to say “welcome to the club!”
#FlipFlop #OppositeDay #VaccineSafety #WelcomeToTheClub #TheHighwire
In a shocking turn of events, most recent reports coming out of mainstream news are now cowering away from the #Covid19 vaccine, expected to be released in November, according to President Trump. Doctors, politicians, and news anchors are all questioning the safety of the vaccine, and Del is here to say “welcome to the club!”
#FlipFlop #OppositeDay #VaccineSafety #WelcomeToTheClub #TheHighwire
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