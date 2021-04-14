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Since Jan 6th, Antifa & BLM Have Engaged in a Ceaseless Campaign of Terror
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50 views • April 14, 2021
Reports non-stop continue after the "Insurrection" on January 6th detailing constant threats by BLM towards cities and the police. When will we put a stop to this?
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60774d98a0192d22a54af8d0
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60774d98a0192d22a54af8d0
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