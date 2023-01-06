Create New Account
Faith Versus Fear
The Hard Right View
Published Yesterday

We live in faith, or we live in fear. If we have faith, we embrace love and community. We are more trusting and forgiving. If we live in fear, we need laws and regulations to protect us from others. We need law makers and a judicial system to make and enforce the law. The question is how do those who live in fear learn to live in faith? 

Keywords
fearchristianityfaith

