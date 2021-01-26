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Tik Tok Mechanized Malfeasance | [V] Nous Subjugated by SOFTWARE | Current WAR & GOLD Paradigm Reset
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3 views • January 26, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/28/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #VCipher #SecretHistory
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Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaVbBNi3xCA&;list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsb7tlcAyFM&;list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Playstation V Steganography Spot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvVNJSxkcmw
Nikola Motor Co.: https://nikolamotor.com/badger
GM and Nikola Partnership: https://seekingalpha.com/pr/17997044-nikola-and-general-motors-form-strategic-partnership-nikola-badger-to-be-engineered-and | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nikola-plummets-25-after-founder-milton-unexpectedly-resigns-chairman-amid-sec-probe
Hindenburg Nikola Hitp Piece: https://www.thestreet.com/investing/nikola-hits-back-at-hindenburg-fraud-report-eyes-sec-action
Nikola Snafus: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nikola-shares-tumble-after-company-issues-second-response-admits-nikola-one-semi-was-not | https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/nikola-reportedly-bought-its-one-semi-design-third-party-after-claiming-it-was-made |
Huawei and EVs?: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/anything-tesla-can-do-we-can-do-huawei-set-become-major-competition-electric-vehicles
Biden Foreign Dealings: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/senate-report-details-hunter-bidens-extensive-foreign-business-dealings-and-obama-officials-efforts-to-distance-themselves-from-it/
China / Russia Weaponizing Space: https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-russia-have-weaponized-space-defense-secretary_3503562.html
Tik Tok Saga: https://www.complex.com/life/2020/09/oracle-reportedly-land-tiktok-deal-after-microsoft-bid-rejected#:~:text=ByteDance%20has%20rejected%20Microsoft's%20bid%20to%20buy%20the%20app's%20U.S.%20operations.&text=Oracle%20essentially%20won%20the%20bidding,U.S.%2C%20per%20Wall%20Street%20Journal. | https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Tik-Tok | https://nypost.com/2020/09/15/sen-josh-hawley-says-feds-should-reject-oracles-tiktok-deal/ | https://www.barrons.com/articles/tiktok-chief-invites-facebook-to-join-its-lawsuit-against-u-s-ban-51600458527 | https://techcrunch.com/2020/09/11/china-may-kill-tiktoks-u-s-operations-rather-than-see-them-sold/amp/ | https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1202146.shtml | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/doj-argues-tiktok-mouthpiece-communist-party-world-awaits-judges-ruling-white-house
Digital Dollar Saga: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/loretta-mester-hints-fed-preparing-deposit-digital-dollars-directly-each-american | https://www.bostonfed.org/news-and-events/news/2020/08/boston-fed-exploring-the-tech-benefits-and-tradeoffs-of-a-digital-dollar.aspx | https://www.rogueeconomics.com/bill-bonner-diary/digital-money-is-coming-to-america/
FOX Faction YouTube Moderator Story: https://www.theusaexpress.com/index.php/2020/09/22/youtube-sued-by-ptsd-stricken-moderator-over-beheadings-rape-baby-abuse-and-different-disturbing-content-material/
Artemis (NASA) Woman on Moon by 2024: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-publishes-artemis-plan-to-land-first-woman-next-man-on-moon-in-2024/
Big Data Hacks Map: https://www.informationisbeautiful.net/visualizations/worlds-biggest-data-breaches-hacks/
5G Affects Weather Forecasting? https://www.studyfinds.org/5g-radiation-leakage-weather-forecasts/
HISTORY Revisionism for Last Millenium: https://www.unz.com/article/how-long-was-the-first-millenium/
#2020YearZero #VCipher #SecretHistory
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaVbBNi3xCA&;list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsb7tlcAyFM&;list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Playstation V Steganography Spot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvVNJSxkcmw
Nikola Motor Co.: https://nikolamotor.com/badger
GM and Nikola Partnership: https://seekingalpha.com/pr/17997044-nikola-and-general-motors-form-strategic-partnership-nikola-badger-to-be-engineered-and | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nikola-plummets-25-after-founder-milton-unexpectedly-resigns-chairman-amid-sec-probe
Hindenburg Nikola Hitp Piece: https://www.thestreet.com/investing/nikola-hits-back-at-hindenburg-fraud-report-eyes-sec-action
Nikola Snafus: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nikola-shares-tumble-after-company-issues-second-response-admits-nikola-one-semi-was-not | https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/nikola-reportedly-bought-its-one-semi-design-third-party-after-claiming-it-was-made |
Huawei and EVs?: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/anything-tesla-can-do-we-can-do-huawei-set-become-major-competition-electric-vehicles
Biden Foreign Dealings: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/senate-report-details-hunter-bidens-extensive-foreign-business-dealings-and-obama-officials-efforts-to-distance-themselves-from-it/
China / Russia Weaponizing Space: https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-russia-have-weaponized-space-defense-secretary_3503562.html
Tik Tok Saga: https://www.complex.com/life/2020/09/oracle-reportedly-land-tiktok-deal-after-microsoft-bid-rejected#:~:text=ByteDance%20has%20rejected%20Microsoft's%20bid%20to%20buy%20the%20app's%20U.S.%20operations.&text=Oracle%20essentially%20won%20the%20bidding,U.S.%2C%20per%20Wall%20Street%20Journal. | https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Tik-Tok | https://nypost.com/2020/09/15/sen-josh-hawley-says-feds-should-reject-oracles-tiktok-deal/ | https://www.barrons.com/articles/tiktok-chief-invites-facebook-to-join-its-lawsuit-against-u-s-ban-51600458527 | https://techcrunch.com/2020/09/11/china-may-kill-tiktoks-u-s-operations-rather-than-see-them-sold/amp/ | https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1202146.shtml | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/doj-argues-tiktok-mouthpiece-communist-party-world-awaits-judges-ruling-white-house
Digital Dollar Saga: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/loretta-mester-hints-fed-preparing-deposit-digital-dollars-directly-each-american | https://www.bostonfed.org/news-and-events/news/2020/08/boston-fed-exploring-the-tech-benefits-and-tradeoffs-of-a-digital-dollar.aspx | https://www.rogueeconomics.com/bill-bonner-diary/digital-money-is-coming-to-america/
FOX Faction YouTube Moderator Story: https://www.theusaexpress.com/index.php/2020/09/22/youtube-sued-by-ptsd-stricken-moderator-over-beheadings-rape-baby-abuse-and-different-disturbing-content-material/
Artemis (NASA) Woman on Moon by 2024: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-publishes-artemis-plan-to-land-first-woman-next-man-on-moon-in-2024/
Big Data Hacks Map: https://www.informationisbeautiful.net/visualizations/worlds-biggest-data-breaches-hacks/
5G Affects Weather Forecasting? https://www.studyfinds.org/5g-radiation-leakage-weather-forecasts/
HISTORY Revisionism for Last Millenium: https://www.unz.com/article/how-long-was-the-first-millenium/
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