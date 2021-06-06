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POLICE BRUTALITY IS GETTING WORSE IN MELBOURNE, VICTORIA
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166 views • June 06, 2021
Sky News host Alan Jones spoke with Managing Director of Reignite Democracy Australia Monica Smit about a Christian pastor who was arrested by Victorian police for alleged incitement. Pastor Paul Furlong was arrested by Victorian police on the weekend while hosting a Sunday service in breach of COVID-19 rules.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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