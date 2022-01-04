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Een nieuw begin en einde van deze realiteit /English
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70 views • January 04, 2022
A new beginning and end of this reality. The beginning of something we can’t even possibly understand based on the level of our beliefs currently.
Een nieuw begin en einde van deze realiteit. Het begin van iets dat we onmogelijk kunnen begrijpen op basis van het niveau van onze overtuigingen op dit moment.
Een nieuw begin en einde van deze realiteit. Het begin van iets dat we onmogelijk kunnen begrijpen op basis van het niveau van onze overtuigingen op dit moment.
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