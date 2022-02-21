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HILLARY'S PROPAGANDA "FACT CHECKERS" CAN'T STOP WHAT IS COMING
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185 views • February 21, 2022
Hillary Clinton's misdeeds are catching up with her, the Truckers are exposing Trudeau, CNN just can't stop being featured in #MediaMalfeasance, and how many words are we going to redefine?
Here's your Media Malfeasance for the 3rd week of February
Here's your Media Malfeasance for the 3rd week of February
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