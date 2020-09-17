BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shoshana Zuboff on surveillance capitalism _ VPRO Documentary
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • September 17, 2020
Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff wrote a monumental book about the new economic order that is alarming. "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism," reveals how the biggest tech companies deal with our data. How do we regain control of our data? What is surveillance capitalism?

In this documentary, Zuboff takes the lid off Google and Facebook and reveals a merciless form of capitalism in which no natural resources, but the citizen itself, serves as a raw material. How can citizens regain control of their data?

It is 2000, and the dot.com crisis has caused deep wounds. How will startup Google survive the bursting of the internet bubble? Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin don't know anymore how to turn the tide. By chance, Google discovers that the "residual data" that people leave behind in their searches on the internet is very precious and tradable.

This residual data can be used to predict the behavior of the internet user. Internet advertisements can, therefore, be used in a very targeted and effective way. A completely new business model is born: "surveillance capitalism."

Original title: De grote dataroof

Director: Roland Duong
Research: Tom Reijner, Halil Ibrahim Özpamuk
Camera: Adri Schrover
Sound: Jochem Salemink
Editing: Roland Duong, Paul Delput, Rinze Schuurman
Production: Marie Schutgens
Production assistant: Britt Bennink
Image Editing: Rob Dorrestijn, Paula Witkamp
Online Coordinator: Arja van den Bergh
Commissioning Editors: Bregtje van der Haak, Doke Romeijn

On VPRO broadcast you will find nonfiction videos with English subtitles, French subtitles and Spanish subtitles, such as documentaries, short interviews and documentary series.



This channel offers some of the best travel series from the Dutch broadcaster VPRO. Our series explore cultures from all over the world. VPRO storytellers have lived abroad for years with an open mind and endless curiosity, allowing them to become one with their new country. Thanks to these qualities, they are the perfect guides to let you experience a place and culture through the eyes of a local. Uncovering the soul of a country, through an intrinsic and honest connection, is what VPRO and its presenters do best.



So subscribe to our channel, and we will be delighted to share our adventures with you!

more information at https://www.VPRObroadcast.com



Visit additional youtube channels bij VPRO broadcast:

VPRO Broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/VPRObroadcast

VPRO Metropolis: https://www.youtube.com/user/VPROmetr...

VPRO Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/VPROdocumentary

VPRO World Stories: https://www.youtube.com/VPROworldstories

VPRO Extra: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTLr...

VPRO VG (world music): https://www.youtube.com/vrijegeluiden

VPRO 3voor12 (alternative music): https://www.youtube.com/3voor12

VPRO 3voor12 extra (music stories): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtgV...

www.VPRObroadcast.com
Caption author (Arabic)
Danah AlDrees
Caption author (Russian)
Nikolay Dolgovyazov
Caption author (Romanian)
Radio Carpati
Caption author (English)
Hien Van
Keywords
surveillance capitalismnew economic orderresidual data
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Bans Chinese Vehicles at Overseas Military Bases Over Spying Concerns

U.S. Bans Chinese Vehicles at Overseas Military Bases Over Spying Concerns

Edison Reed
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
New York Archdiocese Reaches $800 Million Settlement With 1,300 Clergy Abuse Claimants

New York Archdiocese Reaches $800 Million Settlement With 1,300 Clergy Abuse Claimants

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Garrison Vance
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy