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COVID-19 Death Numbers Fraudulent
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220 views • November 29, 2021
In a peer-reviewed study by the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK) published October 20, 2021 confirmed what many researchers already knew since the beginning of this PSYOP; that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) willfully and intentionally violated multiple federal laws, including, but not limited to the Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA), the Information Quality Act (IQA), and the Administrative Procedures Act by fraudulently inflating the COVID-19 fatality numbers by > 1,600% in order to make the pandemic seem worse than it really was. If the mortality rate from COVID-19 had been lawfully recorded under the guidelines that existed before this PSYOP began, we would see that only 9,684 died as a direct result of SAR-CoV-2 infections as of August 23, 2020, which is vastly fewer people than died from the Flu during the 2017-2018 Flu Season. (approximately 177,000).
See study:
https://tinyurl.com/yckspz44
See study:
https://tinyurl.com/yckspz44
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