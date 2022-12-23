X22 REPORT Ep. 2954b - FBI & Twitter Colluded In The 2020 Election, Advocating Overthrow Of Government

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2954b - Dec 22, 2022

FBI & Twitter Colluded In The 2020 Election, Advocating Overthrow Of Government

The [DS] is being brought down a path so the people see how they rigged the elections, not just 2020 but 2022. Trump began the process and now Twitter is revealing how certain agencies were colluding with Big Tech. Now Kari Lake's trial is happening and it will show how those in Arizona colluded to rig the election. If the FBI was colluding with Twitter, they were probably colluding with other social media companies and the fake news, now people are seeing how they rigged the election on a small scale. Trump asks a question how do you remedy this type of situation. 18 U.S. Code § 2385. Advocating Overthrow Of Government

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help combat visible signs of aging with the #1

collagen supplement for sagging skin and wrinkles:

--> http://healthwithx22.com <--







