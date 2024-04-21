© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At a leftist training event at the Teamsters Union headquarters in Chicago, a Palestinian nationalist extremist teaches the attendees how to chant “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” in Persian to celebrate Iran’s missile attacks.
support ways: Get 20% OFF blackoutcoffee code: AMERICA1( blackoutcoffee.com/?p=SJtFTa5Z6)
Other supporting ways: (Verified) ->https://Cash.app/$americanthe1776 (Veified)-revolut.me/jstoreAffiliate of (Amazon) https://amzn.to/3TUtTmh & (Ebay) https://ebay.us/ZueO1