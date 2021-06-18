President Biden: Clear Basis on US-Russia Relationship in Place

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06/16/2021 US President Biden at press conference Wed. June 16: We’ve established a clear basis on how to deal with Russia and US-Russia relationship. Over this last week, I believe, I hope, the US is showing the world that we are back standing with our allies.