© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White House Briefing On Capitol Riot
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • January 08, 2021
White House Briefing On Capitol Riot January 7th 2021
@PressSec: "The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s capital was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way... The president and this administration condemns it in the strongest possible terms."
@PressSec: "The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s capital was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way... The president and this administration condemns it in the strongest possible terms."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.