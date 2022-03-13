© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RAPTURE THEN JUDGMENT
Follow
1
Share
Report
77 views • March 13, 2022
Please see my website at: http://www.tonylamb.org
Now that Trump has unveiled his Middle East peace plan and his plan to divide the land of Israel and the city of Jerusalem (for peace).
NOW the Judgment clock is ticking.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
If you are blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Message and Warning. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video. I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
Thank You, God Bless you and I will pray for you
Watchman Tony Lamb
Now that Trump has unveiled his Middle East peace plan and his plan to divide the land of Israel and the city of Jerusalem (for peace).
NOW the Judgment clock is ticking.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
If you are blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Message and Warning. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video. I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
Thank You, God Bless you and I will pray for you
Watchman Tony Lamb
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.