Commentary from Col. Doug Macgregor, Sahra Wagenknecht and Margarita Simonyan

⚡️SITREP

💥In Kupyansk direction, artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of the 114th and 104rd territorial defense brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the settlements of Masyutovka and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).

◻️The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, a motor vehicle, and a D-20 howitzer.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, units of the 25th Airborne and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Serebryansky forest area, were hit by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems.

◻️More than 60 Ukrainian troops and four armored fighting vehicles were neutralized.

💥In Donetsk direction, as a result of a successful offensive, volunteers of assault groups, supported by fire of Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have liberated the village of Blagodatnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, a French Caesar self-propelled artillery system, a US-made M-777 artillery system, and an MSTA-B howitzer have been eliminated in this area during the day.

💥In South Donetsk direction, the 'Vostok' Group of Forces hit units of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Ugledar and the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️Over 40 servicemen, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been neutralized in this direction.

◻️In addition, two artillery ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been destroyed near the towns of Ugledar and Katerynovka in (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥In Kherson direction, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units and two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Mikhailovka and Zmiyevka (Kherson region) were destroyed as part of a counter-battery operation.

💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 84 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 126 areas during the day.

💥Russian air defense facilities have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).

◻️Five UAVs were also intercepted in the areas of Kryvosheyevka, Oborotnovka, Krasnorechenskoye, Vladimirovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Belogrudovo (Kherson region). Moreover, three US-made HIMARS MLRS shells were shot down near the settlements of Zlatoustovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Skadovsk (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry