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🚨🔊 Israeli ambassador loses it on camera after UN report on IDF sexual assaults
At a UN meeting on Friday, Ambassador Danny Danon erupted into a shouting match with UN officials after Israel was added to a blacklist of countries suspected of conflict‑related sexual violence.
Danon demanded the resignation of senior UN official Pramila Patten over the report.
🤬 "You will be quiet now," Danon told UN representative Vanessa Frazier, who objected that the findings were based on "verified evidence."
The UN report comes after nearly 1,000 days of Israel blocking independent Red Cross visits to ~10,000 Palestinian detainees, amid mounting evidence of systematic sexual violence, torture, and abuse by Israeli forces.
Israel's tactics are all the same – bully its way out of accountability while more evidence emerges. The report is out – and Danon's meltdown says it all. He's not fighting the facts. He's fighting the messenger. And losing.