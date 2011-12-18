VERY INFORMATIVE Podcast on HOW Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF) Affect The Body - Targeted Individuals

This is a podcast is from the early 2000s or earlier. I found it in the Internet Archives.Topics include:#torture#targeted individuals#organized stalking#electronic harassments#direct energy weapons (DEW)#voice to skull (V2K)#perpetrator,#Canadian laws#legislations#hate crimes#Criminal Code of Canada#criminal harassments#illegal videotaping#audio recording#human rights violations#CSIS Act,#Privacy Act#genocide#crimes against humanity#physical assault#sociopath#TI - Targeted Individual - is a person being targeted with OSEH by a group of individuals called "perps" for the purpose of human experimentations.#OSEH - Organized Stalking Electronic Harassment - are methods use by perps in targeting a specific person for the purpose of inducing harm and possibly death.#DEW - Direct Energy Weapon - are device used for OSEH purposes, weapons can be microwave with pulp frequencies, v2k or other electronic and hearing devices.#V2K - voice to skull device - is a weapon use for transmitting voices with low or high frequencies. Voices can be for commands or harassments attacks that may look like the TI's own voice. V2K can also use to induce or manipulate dreams or to deprived TI sleeps.FAIR USE NOTICE: This site contains copyrighted materials the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, & social justice issues. We believe this is not an infringement of any such copyrighted materials as in accordance to the the fair dealing clauses of the Canadian Copyright Act, that allow users to engage in certain activities relating to research, private study, criticism, review, or news reporting. We are making an exerted effort to mention the source of the material, along with the name of the author, performer, maker, or broadcaster for the dealing to be fair again in accordance with the allowable clause.For more info visit: Wikipedia: Fair Dealing CanadaAdded date 2011-12-18 01:40:14External_metadata_update 2019-03-13T10:02:54ZIdentifier TargetedIndividualsSpeaksOcr ABBYY FineReader 9.0Ppi 600