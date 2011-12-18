© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VERY INFORMATIVE Podcast on HOW Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF) Affect The Body - Targeted Individuals
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
274 views • March 23, 2020
This is a podcast is from the early 2000s or earlier. I found it in the Internet Archives.
https://archive.org/details/TargetedIndividualsSpeaks/Eh-ElectromagneticFrequencyResearch.mp3
Topics include:
#torture
#targeted individuals
#organized stalking
#electronic harassments
#direct energy weapons (DEW)
#voice to skull (V2K)
#perpetrator,
#Canadian laws
#legislations
#hate crimes
#Criminal Code of Canada
#criminal harassments
#illegal videotaping
#audio recording
#human rights violations
#CSIS Act,
#Privacy Act
#genocide
#crimes against humanity
#physical assault
#sociopath
#TI - Targeted Individual - is a person being targeted with OSEH by a group of individuals called "perps" for the purpose of human experimentations.
#OSEH - Organized Stalking Electronic Harassment - are methods use by perps in targeting a specific person for the purpose of inducing harm and possibly death.
#DEW - Direct Energy Weapon - are device used for OSEH purposes, weapons can be microwave with pulp frequencies, v2k or other electronic and hearing devices.
#V2K - voice to skull device - is a weapon use for transmitting voices with low or high frequencies. Voices can be for commands or harassments attacks that may look like the TI's own voice. V2K can also use to induce or manipulate dreams or to deprived TI sleeps.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This site contains copyrighted materials the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, & social justice issues. We believe this is not an infringement of any such copyrighted materials as in accordance to the the fair dealing clauses of the Canadian Copyright Act, that allow users to engage in certain activities relating to research, private study, criticism, review, or news reporting. We are making an exerted effort to mention the source of the material, along with the name of the author, performer, maker, or broadcaster for the dealing to be fair again in accordance with the allowable clause.
For more info visit: Wikipedia: Fair Dealing Canada
Added date 2011-12-18 01:40:14
External_metadata_update 2019-03-13T10:02:54Z
Identifier TargetedIndividualsSpeaks
Ocr ABBYY FineReader 9.0
Ppi 600
https://archive.org/details/TargetedIndividualsSpeaks/Eh-ElectromagneticFrequencyResearch.mp3
Topics include:
#torture
#targeted individuals
#organized stalking
#electronic harassments
#direct energy weapons (DEW)
#voice to skull (V2K)
#perpetrator,
#Canadian laws
#legislations
#hate crimes
#Criminal Code of Canada
#criminal harassments
#illegal videotaping
#audio recording
#human rights violations
#CSIS Act,
#Privacy Act
#genocide
#crimes against humanity
#physical assault
#sociopath
#TI - Targeted Individual - is a person being targeted with OSEH by a group of individuals called "perps" for the purpose of human experimentations.
#OSEH - Organized Stalking Electronic Harassment - are methods use by perps in targeting a specific person for the purpose of inducing harm and possibly death.
#DEW - Direct Energy Weapon - are device used for OSEH purposes, weapons can be microwave with pulp frequencies, v2k or other electronic and hearing devices.
#V2K - voice to skull device - is a weapon use for transmitting voices with low or high frequencies. Voices can be for commands or harassments attacks that may look like the TI's own voice. V2K can also use to induce or manipulate dreams or to deprived TI sleeps.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This site contains copyrighted materials the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, & social justice issues. We believe this is not an infringement of any such copyrighted materials as in accordance to the the fair dealing clauses of the Canadian Copyright Act, that allow users to engage in certain activities relating to research, private study, criticism, review, or news reporting. We are making an exerted effort to mention the source of the material, along with the name of the author, performer, maker, or broadcaster for the dealing to be fair again in accordance with the allowable clause.
For more info visit: Wikipedia: Fair Dealing Canada
Added date 2011-12-18 01:40:14
External_metadata_update 2019-03-13T10:02:54Z
Identifier TargetedIndividualsSpeaks
Ocr ABBYY FineReader 9.0
Ppi 600
Keywords
deep stateelectromagnetic frequenciestorturecrimes against humanitydewdarpahate crimestargeted individualsorganized stalkingv2kaudio recordingvoice to skulldirect energy weaponshuman rights violationstiscovidelectronic harassmentsperpetratorcanadian lawslegislationscriminal harassmentsillegal videotapingprivacy actemf researchcia tis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.