⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 January 2024)

On 31 December 2023, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike by high-precision long-range air-based weapons at airfield infrastructure, where the Kiev regime is storing aircraft equipped with Storm Shadow cruise missiles. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by ground-attack aircraft, helicopters, and artillery inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 21st, and 92nd mechanised brigades near Timkovka, Terni (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to more than 40 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade and 100th Territorial Defence Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry. The AFU losses amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by operational-tactical aviation and artillery inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to more than 260 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and four pickup trucks.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems and one AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station were neutralised.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Novomikhailovka, Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

One AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group was eliminated near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses over the past 24 hours in this direction amounted to up to 110 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces successfully delivered strikes at strongholds of the AFU 65th, 118th mechanised brigades, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 82nd Air Assault Brigade close to Rabotino and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses in this direction amounted to more than 40 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of the Dnepr Group of Forces cohesive actions and systemic strikes, the AFU losses amounted to more than 35 Ukrainian troops and five motor vehicles. In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, two Msta-B howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were eliminated.

Missile Troops and Artillery, attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation wiped out one unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing facility near Chuguev (Kharkov region), four POL depots for AFU hardware near Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, and Konstantinovka (Nikolaev region), 94 AFU field artillery units at firing positions, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 128 areas during the day. Air defence units shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Forces near Velikoaleksandrovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).16 HIMARS MLRS and six Uragan MLRS projectiles have been intercepted during the day. Moreover, 46 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Grakovo (Kharkov region), Zaliman, Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Volnovakha, Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Staraya Zburyevka and Vasilieyvka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 565 airplanes and 263 helicopters, 10,318 unmanned aerial vehicles, 445 air defence missile systems, 14,423 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,194 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,589 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 16,925 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.