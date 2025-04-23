Why We Will Lose

Three reasons why we won't MAGA or MCGA (Make Christendom Great Again)



1) We reject Jesus Christ as the Ruler on this Nation and every Nation.

2) Our leaders side with the very enemy that is destroying us.

3) AI and the Singularity plus Slaughterbots

Is there a way out? Yes, but we won't like it.

PS: Steve Bannon's interview with Glenn Beck

Fritz Berggren, PhD

www.bloodandfaith.com



