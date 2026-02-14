King James Bible study on every verse with "Heart + Call" in it | Sinner's prayer in the Bible

King James Bible translators... in the mandatory vocalization club... In the words of John Wesley... "Not the understanding only. Man believeth to righteousness - So as to obtain justification. And with the mouth confession is made - So as to obtain final salvation. Confession here implies the whole of outward, as believing does the root of all inward, religion." - https://godrules.net/library/wesley/wesleyrom10.htm





(I don't agree with him about justification, as it occurs when you are saved.)





HEART + CALL





Thank you to my Brother in Christ, Ed Carson for inspiring me on these.... Thank you God for the perfection of the KJB Translators being in the Mandatory Vocalization Club.





