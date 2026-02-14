King James Bible study on every verse with "Heart + Call" in it | Sinner's prayer in the Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
King James Bible translators... in the mandatory vocalization club... In the words of John Wesley... "Not the understanding only. Man believeth to righteousness - So as to obtain justification. And with the mouth confession is made - So as to obtain final salvation. Confession here implies the whole of outward, as believing does the root of all inward, religion." - https://godrules.net/library/wesley/wesleyrom10.htm
(I don't agree with him about justification, as it occurs when you are saved.)
HEART + CALL
Thank you to my Brother in Christ, Ed Carson for inspiring me on these.... Thank you God for the perfection of the KJB Translators being in the Mandatory Vocalization Club.