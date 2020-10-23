Donald Trump talks 'Immunity' Biden talks 'Poor Boys' at debate, will it sway anyone / the election

#Donald Trump #JoeBiden #KristenWelker #Debate #Nashville



Joe Biden suffered yet another verbal gaffe during the second presidential debate Thursday night when he wrongly referred to far-right group the Proud Boys as 'the Poor Boys.'



The former vice president stumbled over his words while responding to President Trump's claim that he was the 'least racist person in the room' as both candidates fielded questions on racial issues and the Black Lives Matter movement.



Biden mocked Trump over his response, sarcastically calling him 'Abraham Lincoln' before bringing up his questionable track record with race and his refusal to denounce white supremacist groups.



'He started his campaign coming down the escalators that he was going to get rid of those Mexican rapists. He banned Muslims because they are Muslims,' Biden began.



'He said about the Poor Boys last time he was on stage, he told them to stand down and stand ready. Come on, this guy has a dog whistle about as big as a fog horn.'



Biden was referring to Trump's controversial response at the first presidential debate last month when he infamously failed to unequivocally condemn The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group.



Biden during his attack however, incorrectly quoted Trump, who had actually told them to 'stand down and stand by'.



The verbal blunder quickly drew reaction on social media with some Biden supporters embracing it as a new name for the organization.



'Did Biden just accidentally call the Proud Boys the "Poor Boys"? Amazing. Let's call them that,' user Helena Darwin tweeted.



Another added: 'Gotta say my fave gaffe was when Biden said Trump told the "Poor Boys" to standby.'



Some users however, said the mistake was an alarming sign of Biden's alleged declining mental health.



'Biden just called Trump Abraham Lincoln and called the Proud Boys the Poor Boys. I think it might be time to call it a night for him,' tweeted journalist Mollie Hemingway.



YouTube Steve Crowder added: 'Biden, clearly deteriorating, refers to the "Poor Boys" hahahah!'



'Biden called Trump Abraham Lincoln and said Poor Boys referring to Proud Boys. I think his dementia cocktail is going out,' said another.



'Poor boys? Stand down and stand ready? Wait, what? Did Mr Biden have a stroke?' a user added.



Biden has sparked concern over his mental sharpness as a 77-year-old presidential candidate after suffering several on-air blunders and slips of the tongue on the campaign trail over the last year.



Trump and his supporters meanwhile have seized on Biden's gaffe-prone ways to discredit him and argue he's not fit to be president.



Earlier in the conversation, debate moderator Kristen Welker asked Trump about a different part of his record - noting how he had called the Black Lives Matter movement a 'symbol of hate.'



She also mentioned how Trump had shared a video of a man chanting 'white power' and he lashed out at athletes who have taken a knee over racial inequality.