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Covid Vaccine aborts 4 out of 5 Pregnancies.
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30 views • July 04, 2021
4 out 5 pregnancies aborted by the Covid vaccine. A call for help for sake of humanity from the positive ET's and Spiritual Powers.
NOT SURE IMAGE IS FLIPPED UPSIDE DOWN?
NOT SURE IMAGE IS FLIPPED UPSIDE DOWN?
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