Lavrov: Russia will respond in the event of the deployment of military forces from Europe to Ukraine, or to expropriation of the frozen assets, and this response is already prepared, Lavrov stated.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
0
69 views • 20 hours ago

Russia will respond in the event of the deployment of military forces from Europe to Ukraine, or to expropriation of the frozen assets, and this response is already prepared, Lavrov stated.

More from Lavrov:

 'In the proposals that Witkoff brought to Putin, it is specifically stated that it is necessary to ensure the rights of national minorities and religious freedoms in Ukraine, in the territory that will remain, in accordance with international obligations.

 It is indicative that the amendments in the American document, I understand that they are confidential, but you can't keep secrets about human rights, were redrafted In the European interpretation. What we saw says otherwise and calls on Ukraine to comply with all norms regarding minorities and religious freedoms that are adopted in the EU. Feel the difference' - Lavrov.

Lavrov said Russia has no intention — and no desire — to fight Europe.

But he stressed that if European troops are deployed to Ukraine, Moscow will respond, and that response is already prepared.

He added that the European Commission and Britain remain in “hopeless political blindness,” still clinging to the illusion that they can defeat Russia.

Adding: 

Participants of the Special Military Operation will be able to receive a second secondary vocational education for free. The bill was unanimously approved in the Federation Council.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
